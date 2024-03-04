Jamie Dornan Makes Fun Of Warren Beatty For Falling For An Email Scam

Jamie Dornan got a little “OK, boomer” while telling a story about Warren Beatty.
Last week, a new episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast was released, in which Dornan made fun of Beatty for falling for an email scam involving fellow actor Eddie Redmayne. Dornan is a longtime friend of Redmayne; it’s unknown how Redmayne and Beatty know each other.
Dornan began his anecdote nearly 13 minutes into the episode, as he told host Josh Horowitz about how scammers had hacked into Redmayne’s email account.
“Eddie got scammed, and we all got emails [from his account] saying, like, ‘Guys, I’m up against it here. I need some cash,’” the “Fifty Shades” actor said.
When Horowitz asked if anyone responded to the phishing email, Dornan did not hesitate to give a name.
“Yeah, Warren Beatty was like, ‘What can I do?’” he said.
Revealing that Beatty took the bait, Dornan paused and said, “I think I’m OK to tell this [story]?”
After a moment of hesitation, Dornan then launched into how he felt about the 86-year-old responding to the scam.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, Warren, you go. You go first, I’ll follow,’” Dornan said while cracking up.
“No, but like, we all just got individual emails saying, ‘Guys, I need you to wire me some cash,’” he continued. “And fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need,’ you know? What a legend.”
Despite crediting Beatty for wanting to help out Redmayne, Dornan continued to tease the fellow actor, joking that the email scam happened “just before [Beatty] read the wrong name at the Academy Awards.”
“So it all sort of makes sense,” he said.
In 2017, Beatty presented the award for Best Picture at the Academy Awards alongside his “Bonnie and Clyde” co-star, Faye Dunaway. In one of the biggest hiccups in Oscar history, the pair had been given the wrong envelope and announced “La La Land” as the winner, when it was supposed to be “Moonlight.”
HuffPost has reached out to Beatty and Redmayne for confirmation on whether this actually happened and for clarification as to how Dornan even knows about this if all of Redmayne’s contacts were emailed individually.
Older people are not the only victims of scams. Andy Cohen admitted in January that he fell victim to a “smishing” scam, and John Oliver did a deep dive on “pig butchering” scams on “Last Week Tonight” last month, highlighting that people of all ages are falling for newer and more sophisticated schemes.