Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexual Assault In New Court Docs

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a 2015 encounter, according to court documents.
The accusation follows numerous lawsuits accusing powerful men in the entertainment industry of sexually and physically abusing women — including a quickly settled lawsuit filed by singer Cassie alleging abuse by rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuits have been filed as the deadline approaches for the Adult Survivors Act in New York — a piece of legislation that provided victims with a one-year period to report their sex abuse claims beyond the statute of limitations.
The woman, who is referred to as Jane Doe throughout the court documents, said that Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, assaulted her at the Catch restaurant rooftop in New York City in August 2015, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.
In the document, the woman said she and a friend were seated a table next to Foxx and asked him for a photo. The plaintiff alleged that he “seemed intoxicated,” and eventually led her to a private part of the restaurant where he began touching her breasts and waist.
A nearby staff member walked away despite the plaintiff stepping back in an effort to get away. Foxx then continued the assault by putting his fingers in her vagina and anus until the plaintiff’s friend came to the area, according to the court documents.
“Plaintiff suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other physical and emotional damages,” the document reads.
The suit lists the restaurant; its employees; and the co-founder of Catch Hospitality Group, Mark Birnbaum, as defendants. The plaintiff is seeking a trial by jury, and compensatory and punitive damages.
This is not the first time Foxx has been accused of sexual assault. In 2018, a woman claimed that he “slapped” her with his penis, but he “emphatically” denied the claim, People reported.
Earlier this year, Foxx made headlines after health issues briefly landed him in the hospital.
Representatives for Foxx and an attorney for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.