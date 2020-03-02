Jamie Foxx Shocked By Daughter Corinne Channeling Alicia Keys In Surprising Video

Jamie Foxx’s daughter has serious pipes!

In a video shared on Instagram over the weekend, Corinne Foxx took a turn at Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s song “Empire State of Mind” and shocked her dad in the process.

Sitting alongside Jamie, the 26-year-old belts out Keys’ lyrics, “In New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of. There’s nothin’ you can’t do now you’re in New York.” In response, Jamie looks at her in awe, stares at the camera, and then puts up his phone to record her.

“Who knew??! @corinnefoxx TIK TOK game is vicious #daddydaughtertime#beatshazam,” wrote Jamie in the caption for the video.

Corinne also posted the video on her own page, adding that she appreciated “all the love on this one guys, did not expect this!”

She also said that her dad “wasn’t suppose to post this yet, but here we are,” proving dads are always going to dad.

The father-daughter duo currently hosts the Fox game show “Beat Shazam,” which pits teams of two against time and each other to see who can identify the biggest hit songs of all time fastest.