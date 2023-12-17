What's Hot

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Is Engaged To Boyfriend Joseph Hooten

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever," Foxx wrote of her new fiancé on Instagram to celebrate the big news.
Jazmin Tolliver
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

We’ll soon be hearing wedding bells for Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, and her boyfriend, Joseph Hooten.

On Sunday, the former “Beat Shazam” DJ posted a series of black-and-white snapshots on Instagram to celebrate her engagement to Hooten. The collection of pictures show Foxx and Hooten embracing on the deck of a boat after the proposal.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️,” the 29-year-old wrote in the post’s caption.

Though it’s not entirely clear when they first started dating, Page Six reported in 2020 that Foxx and Hooten had been together since 2018. Foxx has also shared photos of the two on her Instagram account dating back to 2019.

Aside from the occasional glimpse into her relationship, Corinne Foxx (L) has largely kept her relationship with Joseph Hooten under wraps.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

In September that year, the “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” star shared an adorable post of the pair at a horse stable.

“Spent the weekend with a couple of studs 💕🐴🏔,” she cheekily captioned her post at the time.

