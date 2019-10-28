Jamie Foxx Coaxes Eddie Murphy Onstage Just To Gush And Take A Pic For The 'Gram

Oscar-winning actor and apparent Eddie Murphy stan Jamie Foxx capitalized on an opportunity to nab a pic with the iconic comedian Sunday night.

While opening the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards, the film academy’s honorary Oscars event, Foxx coaxed Murphy onstage.

When Murphy acquiesced, Foxx gave his idol a hug and announced: “I absolutely have nothing planned,” before going on to gush about how he’s been a fan since he was little.

Jamie Foxx just cajoled Eddie Murphy to the stage so he could meet him (and get a pic for his insta) pic.twitter.com/2WU5NlsY63 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 28, 2019

Foxx wrapped up by congratulating Murphy for his new movie, “Dolemite Is My Name,” which has already sparked Oscar buzz since its September premiere.

“I love you, that’s all I wanted to say,” Foxx said, before asking if they could take a “picture for my Instagram.”

At the time of this writing, the image had yet to be posted.

Foxx also gave shout-outs to actors Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino, according to a BuzzFeed reporter who was present at the ceremony.