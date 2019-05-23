Jamie Foxx Flubs Line On Live Sitcom And Delightfully Goes Rogue

Jamie Foxx kept George Jefferson’s quick wit when he flubbed a line during Wednesday’s live remakes of “The Jeffersons” and “All in the Family.”

“It’s live,” Foxx reminded viewers. “People sitting at home think their TV just messed up.”

As the cast stifled laughter, Foxx finally finished the line in character as George and opened up his hands as if to welcome applause.

ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” was hosted by the original shows’ producer, the 96-year-old Lear, and Jimmy Kimmel.

But nobody always controls what might happen on live television.