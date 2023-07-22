Jamie Foxx Speaks Out About Hospitalization For First Time In New Video To Fans

Jamie Foxx publicly addressed his recent health scare for the first time in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“I cannot even begin to tell you ... how far it took me and how it brought me back,” the Academy Award winner said. “I went through something that I thought I would never go through.”

The “Django Unchained” actor did not specify what it was that landed him in the hospital back in April, when his family said that he had suffered a “medical complication.”

Jamie Foxx appears at the Miami Open in Florida on March 30. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

In the weeks that followed, daughter Corinne Foxx and friend Kevin Hart shared updates on his recovery but kept the details vague.

In his new video, Foxx acknowledged that “a lot of people” wanted to hear about his status.

“To be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said. “I wanted you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show.”

