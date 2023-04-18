Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing OK' But Remains Hospitalized After Health Scare: Report

A week after experiencing a “medical complication,” Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized but is reportedly in recovery.

According to People and other outlets, Foxx is under observation at a medical facility in Georgia, where he’s been filming the Netflix comedy “Back in Action” with Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

“Jamie is doing OK, thankfully,” an unidentified source told “Entertainment Tonight” Tuesday. “He’s recovering and has been surrounded by his family.”

The details of Foxx’s condition have not been disclosed. HuffPost reached out to the actor’s representatives but did not immediately hear back.

Foxx, an Oscar winner for 2004’s “Ray,” experienced a health scare last week. His daughter Corinne wrote on Instagram that her father was “already on his way to recovery,” but she did not offer specifics about his ailment.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” Corinne wrote on her family’s behalf, before asking for privacy.

The incident did not happen while Foxx was on set, People reported Tuesday.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz have been filming the Netflix comedy "Back in Action" in Atlanta. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Several of Foxx’s famous friends, including Jennifer Hudson and LeBron James, offered their well wishes on social media.

“Jamie Foxx is one of the best, most humble and cool dudes in the whole town,” tweeted “Red Pill” podcast host Van Lathan Jr. “Just letting everyone know.”

“I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx,” actor David Alan Grier wrote on Twitter. “Get well soon!”

Directed by Seth Gordon, “Back in Action” has drawn a fair amount of pre-release buzz, as it marks Diaz’s return to acting after more than eight years. She and Foxx also appeared together in 1999’s “Any Given Sunday” and 2014’s “Annie.”

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” last year, Foxx explained how he persuaded Diaz to sign on for his new project.

“We had to be very innovative in how we, you know, brought her back,” he recalled. As for the pitch, he said he told Diaz, “‘Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!’ And I think that’s what brought her to it.”