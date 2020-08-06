Jamie Foxx Turns DVD Warning Into An R&B Classic On 'Tonight Show'

Perhaps there is nothing more boring than a DVD piracy warning or a review of a screwdriver set.

But guest Jamie Foxx and host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday did their darndest to liven them up in a game of “Auto-Tune Up” on “The Tonight Show.”

Basically, the two were given dull random passages to turn into memorable songs with the help of Auto-Tune.

If you haven’t heard the “Just Mercy” and “Ray” star give “code section 501 and 506” the R&B juice it deserves, then you haven’t lived.

Watch the fun above.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!