Jamie Foxx Turns DVD Warning Into An R&B Classic On 'Tonight Show'

Perhaps there is nothing more boring than a DVD piracy warning or a review of a screwdriver set.
But guest Jamie Foxx and host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday did their darndest to liven them up in a game of “Auto-Tune Up” on “The Tonight Show.”
Basically, the two were given dull random passages to turn into memorable songs with the help of Auto-Tune.
If you haven’t heard the “Just Mercy” and “Ray” star give “code section 501 and 506” the R&B juice it deserves, then you haven’t lived.
Watch the fun above.
