Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Have Officially Split

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have officially broken up after six years as a couple.

Both the New York Post and E! Online confirm the couple has been apart since May, right after they appeared together at the Met Gala.

Rumors of the split heated up this past weekend after Foxx, winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his title role in 2004′s “Ray,” was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside of a West Hollywood nightclub, according to E! Online.

A source told the Post that Holmes, who gained fame on TV’s “Dawson’s Creek,” told friends at dinner that “what Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

They had started dating in 2013, about a year after the actress divorced Tom Cruise.

Despite being secretive about the relationship, it was considered Hollywood’s worst-kept secret, according to the Post.