What's Hot

Trump-Nominated Judge Who Issued Radical Abortion Pill Ruling Cited An Absurd ‘Study’

Aubrey Plaza Says Director Told Her To Masturbate On Camera For Coming-Of-Age Film

How Tucker Carlson Inspired Rupert Murdoch To End Engagement

Expelled Tennessee House Democrat Justin Pearson Reinstated

Brooke Shields Explains The 1 Remark That Made Her Feel Safe Kissing A Man At Age 11

Disneyland Ride With Racist Roots Is Finally Closing

Ariana Grande Posts A Crucial Video Message To People Commenting On Her Body

HBO Max And Discovery+ Combine Forces With A New Name

Brooke Shields Says Mother Was 'In Love' With Her And Wanted Her 'Cut Off' From Sexuality

Top House Republican Calls For House To Address Debt Ceiling By End Of April

Cecily Strong Explains Why It's 'Hard' To Watch 'SNL' After Departure

NPR To Leave Twitter After Being Labeled 'State-Affiliated Media'

EntertainmentJamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx Recovering After 'Medical Complication,' Family Says

Foxx's daughter said the actor was "on his way to recovery" due to "quick action and great care."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalized after experiencing a health issue.
Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalized after experiencing a health issue.
Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering a “medical complication,” his family said in a statement Wednesday.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 55-year-old’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, said in a statement from the family posted on Instagram.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The family did not share any further details, and asked for prayers and privacy.

According to TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the “Django Unchained” star was hospitalized after experiencing a “medical emergency.”

He has reportedly been in Atlanta, Georgia, working on a movie, “Back in Action,” alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community