Jamie Foxx Recovering After 'Medical Complication,' Family Says

Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalized after experiencing a health issue. Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering a “medical complication,” his family said in a statement Wednesday.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 55-year-old’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, said in a statement from the family posted on Instagram.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The family did not share any further details, and asked for prayers and privacy.

According to TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the “Django Unchained” star was hospitalized after experiencing a “medical emergency.”