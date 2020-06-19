See Jamie Foxx As Mike Tyson For Boxer Biopic

“I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that,” he said.

Foxx, who won an Academy Award for playing Ray Charles in the biopic “Ray,” promised to show how Tyson evolved and reveal his “two different lives.”

Tyson’s troubled career ranged from the high of winning the heavyweight title at age 20 and gaining worldwide fame, to lows that included three years in prison for rape, biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear in a bout, and squandering his fortune.

Tyson, 53, is reportedly pondering a comeback in boxing or another combat sport.