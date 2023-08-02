Jamie Foxx Credits His Sister With Saving His Life When He Was Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx is giving thanks to his “courageous” sister Deidra Dixon for saving his life.

On Tuesday, the “They Cloned Tyrone” actor said in a touching birthday tribute that he wouldn’t be alive without Dixon. Foxx was hospitalized in April for an as-yet-undisclosed “medical complication.”

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 ‘D’… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason,” Fox captioned his Instagram post alongside a snapshot of the sibling duo embracing and several photos of Dixon over the years.

“And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft,” he concluded the post.

Foxx did not disclose in the post what decisions Dixon made on his behalf.

The Oscar winner and Dixon also share another sister, DeOndra Dixon, who died in October 2020 at 36.

Foxx’s praise for his sister comes after he addressed his hospitalization in a recent Instagram video.

In a clip posted on July 22, Foxx praised Dixon and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who he says “saved my life.” He also showed gratitude to the “great medical people” around him for nursing him back to health.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in, in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out,” he said. “They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

After fans heard about Foxx’s hospitalization, rumors began to swirl, including that he was blind or paralyzed. The comedian shut down those rumors in the video and explained why he hadn’t shared more about his medical struggle. He told fans that he “went to hell and back” and experienced “some potholes” on his “road to recovery.”

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” Foxx said. “I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn’t want you to see me like that man.”

He went on to say that he wanted fans to see him laughing, having fun and partying and not with “tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Expressing more love to his supporters, he concluded his message by thanking everyone who sent him well wishes and prayers.