See Jamie Lee Curtis Free Herself In 'No Concealing' Of Her Real Body

Jamie Lee Curtis is letting it all hang out in her new film ― and says she’s “never felt more free creatively and physically.”

The “Halloween” star insisted on making her IRS auditor character in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” an unhidden version of herself. She showed off the results Thursday on Instagram. (See the photo below.)

“My instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything,” she wrote, quoting herself in Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality.”

Curtis bashed the “billion-dollar” beauty industry for products that are about “hiding things.”

“Everything to conceal the reality of who we are,” she wrote.

Her latest role can serve as a bookend to her 1985 film “Perfect,” in which she played an aerobics instructor striving for a physical ideal.

The sci-fi movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” stars Michelle Yeoh in a universe-leaping adventure to save the world.