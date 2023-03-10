Jamie Lee Curtis Has A Controversial Concert Idea, And People Love It

Jamie Lee Curtis got pretty fiery while giving her hot take on attending concerts.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star was every elder millennial, Gen Xer and Boomer all at once while passionately advocating that musicians start playing afternoon shows.

“I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2 — do a matinee. Coldplay — do a matinee. What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?” Curtis told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the Spirit Awards over the weekend.

Advertisement

Curtis then got particularly spicy when addressing The Boss.

“Bruce Springsteen — do a fucking matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days — pun intended — and do it at noon or 1 o’clock? Two o’clock! Two o’clock matinee! ... Theater in New York, 2 o’clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at 2 o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

Although Curtis seems unaware that daytime festivals exist and that a lot of people wouldn’t be able to attend a daytime gig on a weekday, among other concerns …

What a bad take. If the show’s at 1pm you’d have to start drinking at like 9 in the morning — Conor Caldwell (@conorcaldwell) March 8, 2023

Advertisement

… most Twitter users loved her idea.

That sounds like heaven — Brianna (@Pomac) March 8, 2023

could go to a concert, have dinner, and be in bed by 8pm! pic.twitter.com/jh9hzRqjrs — Just Dave ⛏✭ (@El_Daverino) March 8, 2023

And then some say nepo babies aren't relatable. — Anthony Tesla (@AnthonyCTesla) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

Ok but if @kellyclarkson was like “show at 3 so we can all be home and in bed by 9”, I’d support that. — Sylvia (Hanson Cider) (@SylviaKoss) March 8, 2023

same energy as Jamie Lee Curtis petitioning for matinee concerts https://t.co/UOXDUnur48 — Sarah 🎻 (@sprightlysound) March 9, 2023

Earlier in her red carpet interview with THR, Curtis also revealed a “secret” to the outlet that she passed on a private dinner for all the Oscar nominees this weekend. Curtis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s surreal comedy.

“I’m going to tell you a secret right now,” the “Freaky Friday” star told the outlet. “There is an Academy Award nominees private dinner on Thursday night that starts at 7:30 p.m., and I have declined.”

When asked why, Curtis said plainly: “Because mommy goes to bed early.”

The “Halloween” scream queen has been pretty vocal about being an earlier riser as of late.

“Today” asked Curtis on Tuesday how early the dinner would have to be for her to attend, and she replied with: “Five!”

Advertisement