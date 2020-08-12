Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Funniest Story About Hunting For Toilet Paper In Pandemic

Jamie Lee Curtis’ quest to obtain toilet paper became “an obsession” at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the movie star told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden on Tuesday.

Curtis, who has appeared in preparedness commercials for the American Red Cross, explained that usually, “you come to me in an emergency.”

But the postponement of a filming project in Canada left the actor unprepared. Her house in California, which she had intended to leave for three months, was running low on bathroom tissue.

Curtis recalled visiting a local market and becoming very excited to find a supply.

“I’m a really calm person and I’m really good in an emergency, but that undid me,” she said. “I just, somehow, I had not prepared for that.”

Check out the full interview here:

