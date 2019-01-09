Jamie Lee Curtis Skewers 'Blatant Promotion' Behind Fiji Water Girl

Jamie Lee Curtis, known as a scream queen for her role in the “Halloween” movies, expressed horror Tuesday that she became a victim of the so-called Fiji Water Girl at the Golden Globes.
A model bearing trays of the water was photographed behind numerous celebrities at the awards ceremony, earning viral meme fame and an estimated $12 million in free advertising for the company.
Curtis wrote on Instagram that the photobomb stunt was a “blatant promotion” for which she did not grant permission. Posting a news photo of herself with the model in the background, the actress wrote:
“I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”
“It’s all strategic,” the model who became known as Fiji Water Girl told the Los Angeles Times. “You’ve got to angle.”
HuffPost has reached out Fiji Water for comment.
H/T TooFab