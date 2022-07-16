Jamie Lee Curtis Calls 'Halloween Ends' A 'Cathartic' Bookend To Her 'Final Girl' Role

Curtis regales CinemaCon 2022 attendees after a special presentation in April for "Halloween Ends." VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Horror cinema’s most iconic scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis is finally ready to talk “Halloween Ends.”

While Curtis continues to lead an incredible career spanning more than four decades, horror fans remember her best from John Carpenter’s 1978 classic “Halloween.” Reprising her role as Laurie Strode for one last time, she wrapped filming “Halloween Ends” in February — and has some thoughts to share.

“It was deeply emotional and cathartic,” Curtis told Salon on Thursday. “I mean, when you call her a final girl — I never really understood how important that name was until I made this last movie. And now I really understand it. And I think you’ll be very happy.”

Curtis, the daughter of Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, rose to stardom with the original “Halloween” and has since depicted Laurie Strode, the babysitter stalked by escaped mental patient Michael Myers, in seven of 13 total installments.

Her latest reprisal bookends a new trilogy in the franchise with director David Gordon Green at the helm, according to IndieWire. Set to be released on Oct. 14, it continues where “Halloween Kills,” a 2021 sequel to 2018’s “Halloween” remake, left off — with Myers alive and well.

Curtis has been a frequent face at cinema conventions and “Halloween” screenings for decades. She’s well aware that some of her most loyal fans are found in horror circles, and posted an endearing statement on Instagram upon wrapping this latest film in February.

“I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy,” she wrote. “I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can’t wait for the fans to see this movie.”

Curtis posted a none-too-cryptic tweet Wednesday that included a pumpkin emoji and stated rather simply, “7/20.” It’s safe to assume that the “Halloween Ends” trailer will be released on that date.

Whether Curtis’ character will remain a “final girl” — a female character that survives her killer’s efforts — will be seen in October.