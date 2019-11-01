This sure beats a miniature candy bar.
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis served up a first look at the sequel to her blockbuster “Halloween” reboot on Thursday. (See it below.)
The Instagram clip of “Halloween Kills” includes on-set goings-on and portending flash cuts before Curtis emerges with bloody hands. “Happy Halloween,” she says.
“’Tis the season….. to start screaming,” Curtis captioned the entry, welcoming viewers to take a “first look at the mayhem.”
Curtis, 60, reprised her role of Laurie Strode, who is tormented by masked slasher Michael Myers, in the 2018 film. It grossed more than $255 million, leading to “Halloween Kills,” due out Oct. 16, 2020, and “Halloween Ends.”
Thanks for the sweet scares to come, Jamie Lee!
