Jamie Lee Curtis Plants Biggest Smooch On Michelle Yeoh In Euphoric SAG Awards Win

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast went wild as Curtis was announced as the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in the multiverse epic.

Stephanie Hsu, who was also nominated in the category, screamed and leapt to her feet as her co-star’s name was called in an upset over the favorite, Angela Bassett.

Yeoh embraced Curtis, who gave her co-star a massive kiss before heading to the stage.

omg here’s Jamie Lee Curtis yelling “shut up!” and then kissing Michelle Yeoh on the lips after winning her SAG award pic.twitter.com/5cBtzSOfxg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

At last month’s Golden Globes, Curtis went viral for her jubilant reaction to Yeoh’s win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Curtis has been Yeoh’s biggest cheerleader throughout the awards season and even started a chant of her friend’s name during Sunday’s acceptance speech. Yeoh won for best actress at the ceremony.

“Michelle Yeoh, I love you, I love you, I love you!” she said as a tearful Yeoh watched on from the audience.

It was Curtis’ first time winning a SAG Award. She was nominated once before in 1995 for her performance in “True Lies.”

“I know you look at me and think ‘Nepo baby,’” she said during her acceptance speech. “But the truth of the matter is that I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing.”