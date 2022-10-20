Jamie Lee Curtis Says She's Flattered By Praise From LeBron James: 'My King!'

Jamie Lee Curtis at Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis is feeling the love from LeBron James.

On Thursday, the actor responded to James, who recently praised her for a reprisal of the character Laurie Strode in “Halloween Ends.”

The Los Angeles Lakers forward celebrated the movie on Twitter Monday, writing, “‘Halloween Ends’ was so GOOD!!!!” He called the actor a “legend” and a “badass.”

Curtis returned the love by posting the four-time NBA champion’s tweet on her Instagram account.

“My King!” she wrote, tagging his Instagram account named King James.

“You flatter me, but the Queen LIKES IT!”

Halloween Ends was so GOOD!!!! @jamieleecurtis you're such a LEGEND & BADASS #MichaelMyers 🔪🩸 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 17, 2022

Curtis rose to stardom when she played Laurie in the original 1978 “Halloween.”

She told Salon in July that it was “deeply emotional and cathartic” when she wrapped filming “Halloween Ends,” directed by David Gordon Green.

Curtis reflected on her experiences in the “Halloween” movies over the years in an Instagram post in February, writing that it has come to a “bittersweet end.”

