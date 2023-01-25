Jamie Lee Curtis Had The Most Pure Reaction To Her First Oscar Nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis has received her first ever Oscar nomination, and her reaction to the news was unbelievably wholesome.

The “Knives Out” star was nominated on Tuesday as Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the sci-fi epic “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The 64-year-old shared photos of the moment she found out, writing: “THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE!”

Curtis said the photos were snapped by “one of my oldest besties,” Oscar-winning producer Debbie Oppenheimer, who had texted her that morning asking to watch the announcements with her.

“She came in and sat with me as I had sat with her the day she was heading toward the Oscar ceremony, the year she won,” Curtis wrote. Oppenheimer’s “Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport” won Best Documentary Feature in 2001.

“We held hands. I didn’t even realize she took pictures,” Curtis said. “The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie’s name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband.”

Curtis’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast mate Stephanie Hsu was nominated in the same category. The film is up for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan). Curtis is married to actor, writer and director Christopher Guest.

In another post, Curtis celebrated Yeoh’s nomination, a first in the Best Actress category for an Asian woman.