Jamie Lee Curtis Kills In Bloody Tribute To Her Mother’s ‘Psycho’ Look

The actor paid homage to her late mother, Janet Leigh, on the red carpet for the premiere of "Halloween Kills."
Jamie Lee Curtis took to the red carpet on Tuesday night to promote “Halloween Kills” with a killer look of her own.

The scream queen dressed as her late mother, Janet Leigh, from the movie “Psycho” for the costume-themed film premiere. Curtis’s costume even included a bloody shower curtain:

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the costume party premiere of "Halloween Kills" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood.
Rich Fury via Getty Images

Here’s how Leigh appeared when she portrayed Marion Crane in the Alfred Hitchcock classic:

Janet Leigh in a scene from the film "Psycho."
Haynes Archive/Popperfoto via Getty Images

Curtis previously paid tribute to that moment from her mother’s career in the series “Scream Queens,” which recreated the film’s iconic shower scene:

“Halloween Kills” hits theaters, and streams on Peacock, on Friday.

