Jamie Lee Curtis Kills In Bloody Tribute To Her Mother’s ‘Psycho’ Look

Jamie Lee Curtis took to the red carpet on Tuesday night to promote “Halloween Kills” with a killer look of her own.
The scream queen dressed as her late mother, Janet Leigh, from the movie “Psycho” for the costume-themed film premiere. Curtis’s costume even included a bloody shower curtain:
Here’s how Leigh appeared when she portrayed Marion Crane in the Alfred Hitchcock classic:
Curtis previously paid tribute to that moment from her mother’s career in the series “Scream Queens,” which recreated the film’s iconic shower scene:
“Halloween Kills” hits theaters, and streams on Peacock, on Friday.