Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Popular Cosmetic Procedure: ‘You Look Like A Plastic Figurine'

Sure, Michael Myers is terrifying — but aging shouldn’t be.

Or at least that was the message Jamie Lee Curtis tried to convey while speaking to “Today” last week.

The “Halloween Ends” star, 63, shared her thoughts about getting older and the wisdom she’s gained since turning 60 — which included going under the knife.

“I did plastic surgery. I put Botox in my head,” Curtis said. “Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

Due to her experiences of succumbing to beauty standards, Curtis says that she always tells her daughters, Annie and Ruby, to keep one rule in mind: “Don’t mess with your face.”

And although the actor — who rose to fame at age 19 with her role as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic “Halloween” and has been highly visible ever since — could empathize with the appeal of turning back the clock, she insists that getting cosmetic procedures isn’t worth it.

“Walk a mile in my shoes,” she said. “I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that.”

Curtis has never shied away from her thoughts on aging or cosmetic procedures, and has also spoken candidly about how her experiences with plastic surgery led to a yearslong drug addiction.

She explained to Variety in 2019 that she began getting plastic surgery after a cameraman once refused to shoot her because her eyes were “too puffy” on film.

“I was so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it that after that movie, I went and had routine plastic surgery to remove the puffiness,” Curtis told the outlet. “They gave me Vicodin as a painkiller for something that wasn’t really painful.”

Curtis, who has been sober for over 20 years now, has also spoken about embracing her body as it is — and how empowering it has been.

In March, she revealed a photo of her character in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Instagram. In the photo, her character sits with her belly proudly on display. Curtis explained in her post that she gave a very specific idea of how she wanted her character to be styled in the film: “I want there to be no concealing of anything.”