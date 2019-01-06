Jamie Lee Curtis Whites Out Golden Globes Red Carpet With Head-To-Toe Look

Jamie Lee Curtis might be the queen of Halloween, but she hit the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards serving up wintery glam.

The “Freaky Friday” star arrived at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday night in a head-to-toe white look complete shimmering diamond accents. Curtis rocked a floor-length, white gown with a high slit and pale nude shoes.

Yahoo Canada Style

Reuters

Curtis, whose signature short ’do has been her calling card for years, switched up the color on the carpet by dyeing her typically grey locks pure white.

Curtis will be presenting at the ceremony alongside a slew of famous faces, including Lupita Nyong’o, Gary Oldman, Jim Parsons, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe, Halle Berry and Chadwick Boseman.

The bold look, of course, caught Twitter’s attention with fans of the horror icon singing her praises on the timeline.

Jamie Lee Curtis, showing the best way to coordinate hair and dress at #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/aGMinDI2z9 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 6, 2019

OMFG. Jamie Lee Curtis is here and she deserves our attention IMMEDIATELY. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/giEw4PU0sW — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 6, 2019