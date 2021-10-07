Jamie Lee Curtis Takes Hilariously NSFW Detour About Her Yogurt Commercials

“Halloween Kills” star Jamie Lee Curtis made no bones about why she hyped Activia yogurt’s ability to make you regular in ads over the years: The commercials allowed her to stay home and get paid, unlike her film projects.

But the “Trading Places” actor put it a little more bluntly. In a recent interview on “The Kingcast” podcast recently, she was asked about her roles in films such as “Freaky Friday” and “True Lies.” Curtis said she was grateful “beyond measure” for her career but lamented that time away from family had caused “personal strife.”