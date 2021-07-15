Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Cryptic Messages After Her Sister’s Big Legal Win

Hey, at least this time she didn’t post a pantless selfie.

Jamie Lynn Spears seems to have shown support for her sister Britney Spears after a judge ruled Wednesday that the 39-year-old pop could hire her own attorney to represent her in her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The “Zoey 101” star posted two somewhat cryptic messages to Instagram Stories on Thursday that are presumably about her older sister’s legal win.

The first post was a quote attributed to actor Christopher Reeves:

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.”

Screenshot Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Jamie Lynn’s first message after her sister’s legal win.

The second appears to be in Jamie Lynn Spears’s own words:

“Dear Lord, Can we end this bull sh#t once and for all. Amen,” it reads.

Screenshot Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Jamie Lynn’s second message after her sister’s legal win.

It’s unclear what the “bullshit” the 30-year-old actor is referring to, however. It could be her sister’s conservatorship, the online harassment she’s received through her sister’s highly publicized case or even Elon Musk.

Last month, Jamie Lynn Spears published an Instagram post the same day as her sister’s horrific testimony about her “abusive” conservatorship. The post was a selfie of Jamie Lynn in a T-shirt and no pants, accompanied by a caption about her nail getting slammed between two doors.

It came off as somewhat insensitive, considering her sister’s events that day. After publishing the pants-free post, Jamie Lynn Spears disabled her Instagram comments, presumably due to harassment from Britney Spears’s fans for not showing adequate support for her sibling.

A few days after she disabled her comments, Jamie Lynn Spears shared an emotional series of videos on Instagram Stories about how proud she was of her sister.

“If any of the conservatorship is flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100%, because I support my sister,” Jamie Lynn Spears said in a video. “I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So, let’s keep praying. That’s all.”