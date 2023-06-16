Jamie Raskin Asks FBI To Release More Details About Its Assessment Of Biden Bribe Rumor

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee wants the FBI to tell the public what it really thought of a mysterious bribery allegation against President Joe Biden.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Friday asked the FBI to make public its analysis of a tip submitted to the bureau in 2020 that a foreign national claimed to have paid Biden $5 million when he was vice president.

Advertisement

Publicly, the Justice Department has said nothing about the allegation ― and Republicans have run with the rumor, claiming that Biden’s been caught on tape in a corrupt scheme and that the FBI has protected him while going after former President Donald Trump.

Officials from the FBI privately briefed Raskin and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) last week. The two lawmakers have offered wildly divergent accounts of what the officials said, with Comer claiming that the allegation “has not been disproven” and that the president remained “under investigation for bribery.”

“It is deeply concerning that recent public statements are plainly inconsistent with statements made by the FBI in the June 5, 2023, briefing,” Raskin said in his Friday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Raskin has said that the derogatory material was brought to the Justice Department’s attention by former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in 2020, and that U.S. Attorney General William Barr assigned Scott Brady, then the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, to assess the material ― which Brady later determined wasn’t worth investigating fully. (Barr acknowledged at the time that the Justice Department was taking a skeptical look at Giuliani’s material.)

Advertisement

“The FBI explained that the assessment was closed because Mr. Brady’s team found insufficient evidence to warrant escalating their probe of Mr. Giuliani’s allegations from an assessment of the allegations to a preliminary or full investigation,” Raskin said in his letter. “The FBI read an excerpt from a memorandum closing down the assessment with the concurrence of both Mr. Brady and high-level officials at DOJ.”

Barr has said in recent weeks that the Pittsburgh office wasn’t authorized to open an investigation and that the Justice Department passed the material along to prosecutors in Delaware, who are reportedly weighing tax-evasion charges against Hunter Biden.