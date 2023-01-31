A photo composite of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), left, and musician Steven Van Zandt donning bandanas. Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) received an ovation Tuesday at the House Oversight Committee’s first meeting since he started cancer treatment, sporting a bandana look he credited to a famous rocker.

“We’re all rooting for you,” committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) told Raskin at the start of the hearing, which was also the panel’s first meeting of the year. “We know that you’re going to win this battle. You’re in our thoughts and prayers, and it’s good to see you here today.”

Advertisement

Raskin said that he hoped all the well wishes he’d received would become “seeds of friendship over the year” and that he planned to beat his illness. The ranking member seemed to blush as the room burst into applause.

.@RepJamesComer: We're all rooting for you. We know that you're going to win this battle. You're in our thoughts & prayers.@RepRaskin: I've been gratified to receive so many kind words of encouragement & sympathy...I certainly plan on getting though this thing and beating it. pic.twitter.com/SOrCQwh23S — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 31, 2023

Raskin announced in December that he’d been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma and was about to start a course of chemotherapy. “Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment,” the Maryland Democrat wrote in a statement at the time, adding that he would likely lose hair and gain weight.

On Tuesday, Raskin’s black-and-white bandana covered up the apparent hair loss.

“I give all honor to Little Steven for creating this look for American men going through something,” Raskin told HuffPost, referring to guitarist and actor Steven Van Zandt.

Advertisement

Raskin also said that his treatment had been going well so far.