PoliticsCongresscancer jamie raskin

Jamie Raskin Credits Steven Van Zandt For Bandana Look As He Endures Chemotherapy

The Maryland Democrat said treatment has been going well since he was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
Arthur Delaney

A photo composite of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), left, and musician Steven Van Zandt donning bandanas.
A photo composite of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), left, and musician Steven Van Zandt donning bandanas.
Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) received an ovation Tuesday at the House Oversight Committee’s first meeting since he started cancer treatment, sporting a bandana look he credited to a famous rocker.

“We’re all rooting for you,” committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) told Raskin at the start of the hearing, which was also the panel’s first meeting of the year. “We know that you’re going to win this battle. You’re in our thoughts and prayers, and it’s good to see you here today.”

Raskin said that he hoped all the well wishes he’d received would become “seeds of friendship over the year” and that he planned to beat his illness. The ranking member seemed to blush as the room burst into applause.

Raskin announced in December that he’d been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma and was about to start a course of chemotherapy. “Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment,” the Maryland Democrat wrote in a statement at the time, adding that he would likely lose hair and gain weight.

On Tuesday, Raskin’s black-and-white bandana covered up the apparent hair loss.

“I give all honor to Little Steven for creating this look for American men going through something,” Raskin told HuffPost, referring to guitarist and actor Steven Van Zandt.

Raskin also said that his treatment had been going well so far.

“I’m hanging tough,” he said. “I’ve been through two of six rounds. And the doctors are optimistic, and I’m feeling strong. And my colleagues have been uniformly supportive, Democrats and Republicans — and you know, that means a lot to me.”

