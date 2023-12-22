Jamie Raskin Says U.S. Supreme Court Should Take On Trump's Colorado Case

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Thursday said he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh into the Colorado high court’s decision to disqualify Donald Trump from the presidential state ballot under the 14th Amendment.
Steven Cheung, the former president’s campaign spokesperson, blasted the ruling and said Trump would appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In an interview with CNN’s “Situation Room,” Raskin, who taught constitutional law at American University for over 25 years, said the case offers an opportunity to the nine members “to behave like real Supreme Court justices,” and prove that they really care about the U.S. Constitution.
“If Donald Trump is not disqualified from holding office again after what he did on Jan. 6 and the weeks leading up to it, then who is disqualified?” the Maryland Democrat asked. “Why would they read an entire provision out of the constitution?”
The Colorado high court in a shock 4-3 decision Tuesday ruled that Trump should be disqualified from running from office, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that anyone who took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution but then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it, or gave “aid or comfort to [its] enemies” should not be eligible to run for state or federal office.
Raskin said the Colorado Supreme Court applied a “plain reading” to the text, making what he described as a “very straightforward textualist application of the Constitution.”
Raskin, who also served on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, also rejected a suggestion that a president would be able to commit any crime that they want just because of their position as “ridiculous.”
“The Supreme Court must decide this question as quickly as possible if justice is to be served, and it’s got to reject the extravagant and baseless claim of presidential immunity,” he said.