Jamie Raskin Doesn't Let Republican's Bogus Constitutional Claim Slide On House Floor

Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, checked Rep. Dan Bishop over his inaccurate comments about President Thomas Jefferson.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) swiftly checked one of his colleagues yet again after Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) cooked up a false claim about one of the Founding Fathers on Wednesday.

The Maryland Democrat, a former constitutional law professor, knocked Bishop for tying President Thomas Jefferson to the Constitution amid debate on the House floor over a bill that would impact Washington, D.C. sentencing laws.

“And here’s what the gentleman from Maryland said, the law professor of — Thomas Jefferson, would understand but the law — the constitution that Thomas Jefferson signed said the Congress shall have power to exercise exclusive legislation in all cases, whatsoever, over such district,” Bishop said.

Raskin, who had referred to Jefferson’s involvement in drafting the Declaration of Independence earlier in the session, corrected his “friend” over his history before adding that there “might be some students watching” his response.

“Thomas Jefferson never signed the Constitution. He was, of course, on a diplomatic mission when the Constitution was being signed in Philadelphia,” Raskin said.

“But he did write the Declaration of Independence.”

Social media users compared Raskin’s move to watching “the little league play the major league”:

