Jamie Raskin Halts Trump Train With 'Very Serious' Reminder On Hush Money Trial

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) declared that Donald Trump has a “very serious case” ahead of him and Americans are likewise tuned in as the former president prepares for the start of his hush money trial on Monday.
Raskin appeared on Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” where he pointed to MAGA land dismissing the nature of the criminal trial.
Trump attorney Will Scharf has described the upcoming trial as a “six-week-long media extravaganza” while Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for his campaign, referred to it as a “Biden Trial” as well as a “Democrat-orchestrated witch hunt.”
“Well, you know, Trump’s people would like to trivialize and diminish the meaning of this trial, but in fact it’s perfectly emblematic of the others that are out there,” Raskin told Psaki.
He continued, “They’re all about electoral interference and manipulation. They tried it with violence and we’re gonna see that in the D.C. case. They tried it with fraud. We’re gonna see that in the Georgia case. And here, they tried it with payoffs and then cooking the books. Financial manipulation. That’s what it’s about, it’s a very serious case and I think the Trump people are going to be shocked how tuned-in America is to what’s going on here.”
Prosecutors allege that the former president illegally concealed hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.
Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He’s pleaded not guilty and denied that he had an affair with Daniels.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Sunday where he described the Manhattan district attorney as “corrupt” and the judge as “totally conflicted,” adding that he’d be “fighting for our Country” before the start of jury selection in Manhattan.
