Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) presented a tour-de-force call out of Donald Trump on Wednesday, listing many of the ways the president has shattered norms of decency and “lowered our country.”

It took a while.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Raskin launched into his very long list of complaints. A few examples:

“You don’t ridicule people and give them obnoxious nicknames, at least after you graduate from the third grade,” Raskin said. “You don’t falsely accuse other political leaders of treason. You don’t accuse other political leaders’ parents of assassinating President Kennedy. You don’t use disgusting, profane language to disparage other countries. And you don’t call neo-Nazis and Klansmen ‘very fine people.’”

A Now This video of Raskin’s speech quickly went viral, sparking cheers from many on Twitter. Others noted that the list wasn’t complete:

Hero, @RepRaskin, listed all of Trump’s misdeeds and it is jaw-dropping pic.twitter.com/TRYzxJ0y38 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 9, 2019

He forgot to mention a couple hundred things but still a good list. — Ryan Bartley (@Rychief21) May 10, 2019

Nailed it. — Cathy (@CathyHeeney) May 9, 2019

Bravo!!!!!!! — mara johnson (@marajoh23119136) May 10, 2019

Agree with your sentiments but the problem is that trump and his base would hear this as a list of “accomplishments”, rather than things to be deeply ashamed of. — Alice (@Alicemegerman) May 10, 2019