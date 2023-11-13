Rep. Jamie Raskin Delivers Ominous Prediction For Donald Trump 2.0

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned a second Donald Trump presidency would “look a lot like Vladimir Putin in Russia.”

“It would look a lot like Viktor Orbán in Hungary, ‘illiberal democracy,’ meaning democracy without rights or liberties or respect for the due process, the system, the rule of law,” the congressman told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki.

“In fact, there’s not much democracy left to it because their position is they don’t accept the integrity of any election where they lose,” Raskin continued. “That is the hallmark of an authoritarian party.”

“They don’t accept elections that don’t go their ways,” he said. “They refuse to disavow political violence. They embrace political violence as an instrument for obtaining power and then everything flows from the will of a charismatic politician, and that is Donald Trump in their book.”

Raskin warned “we are clearly headed into a completely different form of government than any of us would recognize as continuous with the past. Right-wing authoritarian government in league with (Russia’s) Putin, (China’s) Xi, (Hungary’s) Orbán, (Brazil’s) Bolsonaro, you name it.”

Psaki noted how Putin, Xi and Orbán are “some serious authoritarian dictators” and asked if they could be looked at as an example of where America could be headed.

Raskin agreed.