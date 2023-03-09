Jamie Raskin Targets Republicans In Explosive Takedown Of Jan. 6 Lies

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), in an impassioned speech on the House floor Wednesday, attacked Republicans for their “shocking nihilism about what’s true and what’s false” as he ripped revisionist mischaracterizations of the Capitol riot.

Raskin, who served on the Jan. 6 committee, called out the “nonsense” claim that Trump won the 2020 election, and noted the ex-president’s dozens of failed courtroom challenges.

“Their big lie has to stretch all the way over Jan. 6,” he said. “We have to disbelieve the evidence of our own eyes, of our own ears.”

Raskin recounted the Jan. 6 siege by Trump supporters and scoffed at the characterizations of the attack by extremist Republicans as a tourist visit.

“They’re back on the news with big lies saying, ‘No, no, no, it was a tourist visit,’ like these real tourists up here, who have to come and watch representatives in the United States Congress say there’s no difference between truth and lies,” Raskin said.

“Real tourists who are not beating the daylights out of our police officers.”

Watch Raskin’s speech below: