Britney Spears' Father Via Lawyer: The Court Was 'Wrong' To End Conservatorship

Jamie Spears’ attorney issued a statement Thursday saying that he “loves his daughter” Britney Spears unconditionally and that the court was “wrong” to suspend him as one of her conservators on Wednesday,

The elder Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen shared a statement with People that called the court’s decision “a loss for Britney” and claimed that Jamie Spears had spent the last 13 years trying “to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.”

“This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children,” reads the statement. “For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”