Britney Spears' Father Via Lawyer: The Court Was 'Wrong' To End Conservatorship

Jamie Spears’ attorney issued a statement Thursday saying that he “loves his daughter” Britney Spears unconditionally and that the court was “wrong” to suspend him as one of her conservators on Wednesday,
The elder Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen shared a statement with People that called the court’s decision “a loss for Britney” and claimed that Jamie Spears had spent the last 13 years trying “to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.”
“This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children,” reads the statement. “For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”
Thoreen also told People that Jamie Spears had been “biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.”
“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” the statement reads.
The pop star’s fans around the globe celebrated on Wednesday when Judge Brenda Penny suspended her father as one of her conservators.
Her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, argued to Penny that “Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator” and lambasted him as a “cruel, toxic and abusive man.”
Penny ultimately decided that ending the conservatorship was “in the best interest of the conservatee,” allowing the singer, 39, to live without her father’s supervision for the first time since her mid-20s.