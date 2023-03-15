Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Sweet Way Of Honoring Trans Daughter With Oscar Statue

Jamie Lee Curtis is honoring her younger daughter, who is transgender, with the pronouns she’s using for her new Oscar statue.
“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them,” Curtis told “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday.
Curtis won Best Supporting Actress in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” on Sunday evening.
“I’m just gonna call them they/them and they are doing great. They’re settling in,” Curtis continued. “In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have these couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”
Curtis announced in 2021 that she’d “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”
The movie star officiated Ruby’s wedding to partner Kynthia in 2022.
Watch the video here: