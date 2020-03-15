Get Your 'S@#t Together,' Ill. Gov. Blasts Trump Administration As Screening Jams Airports

People were sharing appalling photos on Twitter Saturday of jam-packed airports as hordes of Americans flying home from overseas were being screened for coronavirus under new federal travel requirements instituted by President Donald Trump.

The crowds and hours-long waits were exactly what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned against as a dangerous way to spread the illness.

Photos revealed stalled wall-to-wall passengers in particular at New York City’s John F. Kennedy, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airports. Officials at O’Hare were handing out disinfectant wipes among the mobbed travelers, according to witnesses.

American flying home from all countries under travel restrictions have been routed through 13 airports.

This is what travel restrictions can do: create situations perfect for super-spreading events. https://t.co/ROwzfsCpoj — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) March 15, 2020

Angry Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was particularly expressive about the situation at mobbed O’Hare.

The crowds snaking slowly through U.S. Customs there — which is controlled by the federal government — are “unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately, Pritzker tweeted. He used Twitter, he told Trump in his tweet, “since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to.” Pritzker added: “You need to do something NOW.” The federal government needs to get its “s@#t together,” he wrote.

The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.



These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

To the frustrated people trying to get home, I have spoken with the mayor and our Senators and we are working together to get the federal government to act to solve this.



We will do everything within our power to get relief. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

This is unreal. A Governor being forced to tweet at the incompetent president and VP who created a public health disaster while supposedly trying to protect us from one.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LivMioMdyn — Autarkh (@Autarkh) March 15, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot complained that the situation at O’Hare was placing thousands of travelers at greater health risk. “No one has time for your incompetence,” she tweeted Trump. “Fully staff our airport right now, and stop putting Americans in danger.”

O’Hare officials apologized for the nightmare on Twitter, explaining that U.S. Customs “processing is taking longer than usual... owing to enhanced COVID-19 screening.” Another tweet noted: “We have strongly encouraged our federal partners to increase staffing to meet demand.”

Under the new regulations that went into effect Friday at midnight Americans flying in from most of Europe, China and Iran now face “enhanced entry screening.” They must answer questions about their medical history and current condition, and must provide contact information for local health authorities, according to a Department of Homeland Security statement. They are then expected to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Passengers waited in line for hours at customs at @DFWAirport. Many concerned about being so close to others during the #COVIDー19 outbreak. The airport saying “CBP officers and the CDC are following federal guidelines to conduct enhanced screening for passengers” @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/4BFUEau0Hg — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) March 15, 2020

This is customs at DFW. Current wait time over 3 hours.

Coughing and sneezing... pic.twitter.com/TyFeYthKUG — Jeffrey Barnett (@holajefe) March 14, 2020

Add Dulles to the list of airports that are absolutely overwhelmed tonight. New restrictions were added without adequate staff to implement them, causing crushes of people at DFW, O'Hare, Dulles. https://t.co/j7wFsFCXpK — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) March 15, 2020

this is the scene from JFK, Dulles, O'Hare & DFW airports right now. pic.twitter.com/7xj8TfxrL8 — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) March 15, 2020

Over 4 hours later...back in the large hall, not sure where the #Covid19 screening happens. They've handed out snacks, water & r/r breaks. Def missing my flight home tonight. Not sure what's next #ohare #StillStanding #BreathingLessons #MouseInAMaze pic.twitter.com/iT9jYvNKoN — Michael A Sadler (@Michael_Sadler) March 15, 2020

In contact with @GovPritzker about arriving passenger delays at @fly2ohare of up to eight hours waiting for luggage, immigration, customs, & possible medical screening. Appears source of delays all federal and Admin was unprepared after Presidential ban on travel from Europe. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 15, 2020

Alert to the Administration here. This is a federal government-created disaster that requires immediate federal government response and mitigation. Americans' lives are at stake tonight -- this is not a drill.https://t.co/KQ2rcQDoM4 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2020