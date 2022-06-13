Trump Knew His Election Fraud Claims Were A Big Lie, Jan. 6 Panel Plans To Prove

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump knew his “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him was, in fact, a big lie, according to testimony the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol intends to lay out at the public hearing Monday morning.

Among the witnesses set to appear are Chris Stirewalt, the Fox News journalist who was pushed out of his job after his team correctly called Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on election night, and Ben Ginsberg, a longtime GOP elections lawyer.

Advertisement

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who had been scheduled to testify in person Monday, withdrew at the last minute because of a family emergency, the committee announced minutes before the start of the proceeding. His lawyer is now scheduled to appear and read a statement.

A former senior Trump campaign official said on condition of anonymity that Stepien was attending to his wife, who is in labor delivering their baby.

At the committee’s first public hearing on Thursday, the panel laid out an overview of its initial findings that Trump knew he had lost the election but fought to remain in power anyway, culminating with the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee also revealed new footage of that attack, designed to intimidate then-Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers into declaring Trump the winner notwithstanding the election results.

Advertisement

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) opens comments as the House committee investigating Jan. 6 holds its first public hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday. At Monday's hearing, the panel intends to show that Trump new he was lying when he claimed the election had been stolen from him. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes nationally and 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. He spurred on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — a last-ditch attempt to remain in office — which killed five, including one police officer, injured another 140 officers and led to four police suicides.

Nevertheless, Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and is openly speaking about running for the presidency again in 2024.