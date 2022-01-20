Jan. 6 Committee Asks Ivanka Trump To Cooperate In Investigation

The House panel investigating last year’s Capitol riot asked former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who at the time was a White House senior adviser, to provide information for their inquiry.

In a letter to Ivanka Trump on Thursday, the committee wrote requesting her “voluntary cooperation” around “a wide range of critical topics” relating to the attack on the Capitol.

Earlier this month, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is vice chair of the select committee, said in an interview with ABC News that the committee has “firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask [Trump] to please stop this violence.”

The House committee appears to be closing in on the former president’s inner circle and family. They’ve subpoenaed the phone call and text message logs of his son Eric Trump, who spoke at the rally prior to the insurrection.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Trump cannot stop the release of White House records to lawmakers investigating the Capitol attack.