Jan. 6 Committee Interviewed Ex-National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien: Report

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election has interviewed former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News on Tuesday.

O’Brien was the fourth and final person to serve in the role under Trump from summer 2019 through the end of his administration. Despite Trump’s resistance to admitting defeat in his bid for reelection, O’Brien promised there would be “a very professional transition from the National Security Council” as President Joe Biden assumed office.

In speaking with O’Brien, the House select committee may inch closer to understanding who knew what about Trump’s intentions on Jan. 6.

O’Brien’s deputy, Matthew Pottinger, testified live during one of the committee’s hearings last month that he was “disturbed” by Trump tweeting out attacks on then-Vice President Mike Pence, calling it “the opposite of what we really needed in that moment, which was a de-escalation.” He decided at that moment to resign from his position, he told the committee.

The panel would “spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts before convening multiple hearings this September,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, said during the last scheduled hearing in July.

“Doors have opened,” she added, “new subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break.”