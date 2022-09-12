Jan. 6 Committee To Debate Requesting Testimony From Trump, Pence

The Jan. 6 Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and there’s one hot topic that will take president, er, precedent.

That is whether the committee will formally request testimony from both former President Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence.

Multiple sources tell CNN that the committee isn’t expecting either official to testify, but some members and staff believe they should be invited anyway just to have that on the record.

“How do you create a historic record without including formal requests for the two top witnesses?” an unnamed source familiar with the committee’s work told the network.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, has repeatedly said he’d like to hear from Pence, and the former vice president said last month that he’d “consider” testifying before the committee.

The committee is also open to hearing Trump’s testimony, but only if it’s offered on its terms, the network said, adding that internal discussions about asking Trump and Pence to testify have intensified as the investigation nears its end.

The committee is expected to dissolve in 16 weeks. Politico says panel members are also debating when to release a comprehensive final report, as well as hundreds of witness transcripts that might provide new details about Trump’s behavior surrounding the Capitol attack.