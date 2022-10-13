Jan. 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Donald Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify under oath ― a summons he will very likely defy.

The committee, which is investigating Trump’s attempt to thwart the results of the 2020 election and hang on to the presidency in 2021, held the vote during what is expected to be its final hearing before next month’s midterm elections.

“We must seek the testimony under oath of Jan. 6’s central player,” committee vice chair Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said at the hearing.

“We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion, and every American is entitled to those answers,” she continued.

Sources revealed the plans for a subpoena to NBC News and The New York Times ahead of the vote.

Trump is expected to defy the subpoena, which would require him to sit for questioning about his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. His supporters carried out the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol in the name of a voter fraud conspiracy theory, which Trump repeatedly pushed on them after losing the election to Joe Biden.

A source who provided the information to the Times said committee members felt they had to take this aggressive action because of Trump’s pivotal role in the ordeal.

Cheney suggested as much at Thursday’s hearing.