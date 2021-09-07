GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

“House rules require members to uphold the laws of the United States and to conduct themselves at all times in a manner that reflects creditably on the House. The threats of McCarthy and Greene do neither,” said the complaint, which was filed with the chief counsel of the Office of Congressional Ethics. “Threatening retaliation for complying with legally valid document demands and preservation requests appears to violate 18 U.S.C. § 1505, which prohibits obstructing congressional investigations, and does not reflect creditably on the House.′

CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a statement that McCarthy and Greene were “transparently trying to thwart the select committee by illegally threatening companies with reprisals if they comply with the committee’s proper and lawful requests — quite possibly to protect themselves.”