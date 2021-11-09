Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany Over Capitol Attack

The Jan. 6 House select committee issued a batch of new subpoenas Tuesday to several people who worked closely with former President Donald Trump ― among them former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The 10 individuals are just the latest Trump associates to be called on to provide answers before the bipartisan panel, which continues to investigate the Capitol attack.

“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand. We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election,” committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.