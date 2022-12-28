Jan. 6 Committee Releases New Transcripts From Insurrection Investigation

The House Jan. 6 select committee made a new batch of transcripts public Tuesday that included conversations with several of former President Donald Trump’s close advisors.

Conversations with John McEntee, Trump’s director of personnel; former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; and Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows who gave an explosive testimony in front of the House committee in June, were among the 18 published to the committee’s website Tuesday.

Advertisement

The documents reveal more information about Trump’s thoughts on a blanket pardon for Jan. 6 rioters, and Meadows’ practice of burning documents during the period between the 2020 election and Joe Biden’s swearing-in.

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 19. via Associated Press

The committee released an 845-page final report on its Jan. 6 investigation earlier this month.

“Most Americans also did not know exactly how Donald Trump, along with a handful of others, planned to defeat the transfer of presidential power on January 6th,” committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote in the foreword to the report. “This was not a simple plan, but it was a corrupt one.”

Prior to releasing its final report, the committee referred criminal charges against Trump to the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

Trump reacted to the report with his usual talking points, calling the investigation a “witch hunt” and trying to deflect blame for the violence of Jan. 6 onto House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).