Jana Kramer Recalls Very Different 'Walk Of Shame' On Last Date With Chris Evans

Actor and singer Jana Kramer said Monday her brief relationship with Chris Evans ended because she may have, er, pissed him off.

Kramer delightfully overshared on her podcast when the conversation got around to what Evans was like before becoming People’s “Sexist Man Alive.”

Jana Kramer and Chris Evans. Getty

Kramer, 38, said they went on a few dates when she was “26ish” and he was an emerging “heartthrob” ― but remembered the last “embarrassing” get-together in particular. She said she’s “still mortified.”

Evans invited her over for a “sleepover” while he hosted some hometown pals, she said. While they were hanging out, Kramer said she got sleepy and announced she was going to bed, but made a bathroom stop first. It so happened that she had asparagus for dinner that night, she remembered, and Evans went to the bathroom “immediately” after her.

“So that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again,” she said.

“I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house,” she added, noting that they “didn’t hook up that night.”