Jane Fonda Remembers Her 'Sweet-Hearted Baby Brother' Peter Fonda

Jane Fonda says her brother, movie icon Peter Fonda, was in good spirits in the days before he died.

The actress released a statement about her younger brother to People after her family confirmed that the “Easy Rider” actor died on Friday morning. His death was caused by respiratory failure due to lung cancer, according to the family’s statement. He was 79.

“I am very sad,” Jane Fonda said, according to the publication. “He was my sweet-hearted baby brother, the talker of the family.”

She added, “I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

Peter Fonda and Jane Fonda attend the seventh annual Governors Awards honoring Spike Lee, Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds, in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 14, 2015.

Peter Fonda, a counterculture icon who was the son of the late famed actor Henry Fonda and the father of actress Bridget Fonda, earned two Oscar nominations, including a Best Actor nod for his titular role in the 1997 film “Ulee’s Gold.”

Celebrities and fans have been remembering him on social media. Ava DuVernay shared a photo of her with the two-time Golden Globe winner on Twitter, writing “Rest In Peace, Kind Sir.”

Peter Fonda- actor, director, dearest man. Gentle, generous, wise soul. Seek Easy Rider, yes- but also seek The Hired Hand. He helped changed Cinema, but he also lived a life full of love and made this world better. pic.twitter.com/stAbjcm1wd — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 17, 2019

R.I.P. Peter Fonda. Most will post about “Easy Rider” - a great film - but I’d also strongly recommend his 2nd movie as a director - the little known lyrical western “The Hired Hand” - We did an evening together celebrating it at the Cinematheque - Peter was so proud of that film pic.twitter.com/hfY3c0BVlI — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) August 16, 2019

Today, we remember two-time Oscar nominee Peter Fonda, who co-wrote and starred in the groundbreaking “Easy Rider.” pic.twitter.com/oHDZHGsJjD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 17, 2019