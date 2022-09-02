Jane Fonda Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Chemo Treatments

Jane Fonda revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and is undergoing six months of chemotherapy treatment.

In a social media post, the 84-year-old Oscar-winning actor struck a determined tone and pledged to continue being her usual self ― including in her advocacy work.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” she wrote. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well,” she added. “And, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

Fonda said with some irony that pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, are a likely cause of her particular cancer.

The actor also expressed deep gratitude for having access to quality health care and the means to pay for it — a privilege that many lack.

“I am privileged in this,” she wrote, acknowledging that cancer affects “almost every family in America ... at one time or another.”

Fonda closed with a call to action as she reflected on what she believes to be “the most consequential time in human history.”