Entertainment
cancer jane fonda

Jane Fonda Announces Her Cancer Is In Remission

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," said the veteran actor, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
Lydia O'Connor

Reporter, HuffPost

Jane Fonda announced Thursday that her cancer is in remission and she can cease chemotherapy treatments.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who turns 85 next week, revealed the good news in a blog post titled “BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!”

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo,” she wrote. “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way.”

Fonda added that she was “especially happy” to receive the news because her most recent chemotherapy session, which lasted two weeks, was hard on her body. The effects wore off just as the long-time environmental activist headed to Washington to lead a climate rally, she said.

Fonda first revealed in September that she’d been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and was undergoing six months of chemotherapy.

“This is a very treatable cancer ... so I feel very lucky,” she wrote on social media at the time.

“And, believe me,” she added, “I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

Her social media post pointed out that pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, have been linked to her particular type of cancer. And she acknowledged how “privileged” she was to have access to quality health care ― something that’s often out of reach for the roughly 26 million uninsured Americans.

In 2019, the actor stated that she has had bouts with the disease in the past.

“I’ve had a lot of cancer,” she told British Vogue that year. “I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon.”

Fonda is currently set to appear in two upcoming movies: “Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter” and “80 for Brady,” both due out next year.

